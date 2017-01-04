Scott County will try to recruit new bank to Nickelsville

During their regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the board heard from Larry Vicars, president of the Nickelsville Area Recreation Association, during the public expression period.

Vicars asked the board for $2,700 in order to install an awning over the handicap ramp at the log cabin located on park grounds. He explained to the board the hazards the ramp currently presents to handicap people trying to access the cabin.

"There's two issues there," Vicars told the board. "One is, if it snows it gets really slick and there's no cover for the people who mostly need the cover. The other thing is that building on that side has a leak there...and we think if we had an awning over that, we might be able to fix that leak."

The board debated Vicars proposal for a few minutes and asked Vicars if the NARA would be able to match funds with the county. Vicars said the association did not have the funds available to match the county.

Supervisors were also concerned about the leaks and discussed the issue with Vicars, who assured the board they were searching for the leaks and a roof replacement was not imminent.

After telling Vicars to get more than one bid for the awning project, they unanimously approved a payment of up to $2,700 for the awning.

The board also approved sending a letter to area banks asking if there would be any interest in locating a branch to the town. Nickelsville’s only bank closed last year.

"A citizen contacted me about possibly us encouraging another bank to locate there," said Vice-Chairman Danny P. Mann. "That's a pretty valued asset there in Nickelsville. If we can do anything here to maybe encourage one of the existing banks to locate there or put a branch office there, I think it would be good for the county and especially for the Nickelsville area."

The board voted unanimously to try and recruit a new bank to the area.

In other business:

- The board elected David S. Redwine as chairman and Mann as vice-chairman for the upcoming year.

- The board read a resolution offering sympathies to the family of Mark Wolfe, a long time employee of the Scott County Parks and Recreation Department who died last year, and recognized his efforts for the county.

- Scott County received a clean audit for the last fiscal year.

- Supervisors heard the quarterly report from the county Economic Development Authority, which details ongoing and upcoming projects.

- The board approved the purchase of 21 acres beside the landfill after discussing the land during a closed session. The board also gave permission to the county administrators to secure financing for the land.