Overturned semi shuts down Riverport Road

According to the Kingsport Police Department, at approximately 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 2015 International Prostar, owned by Royal Trucking of West Point, Mississippi, was negotiating a low-speed right turn from Tilthammer Drive onto Riverport Road. The trailer left the right edge of the roadway and slipped down an embankment, causing the entire rig to overturn.

The trailer had two flat tires that might have helped facilitate the rollover. The driver was aware of the flat tires and was attempting to drive to another location to have them repaired.

The driver, Christine Brookins, was transported to Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center by Sullivan County EMS for evaluation of potential injuries. She was later cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Riverport Road has been closed to through traffic since the time of the crash and will probably remain closed for the extent of the evening to allow for the safe removal of the overturned tractor-trailer and its cargo.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid unnecessary congestion and delays.