New Year's Day fire claims life in Hiltons

Nick Shepherd • Today at 11:38 AM
nshepherd@timesnews.net

An early morning fire on New Year's Day claimed the life of one person and is believed by authorities to have been accidental, according to the Hiltons Volunteer Fire Department. 

The fire, involving a single-wide mobile home, was reported at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 1 by a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office who was responding to another call. 

Volunteers from Hiltons and Weber City Fire Departments responded to the 1700 block of AP Carter Highway and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Hiltons Volunteer Fire Chief Dale Sanders. 

The body, which has not yet been identified, was discovered once the fire was extinguished. 

SCSO and the Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the fire but Sanders said in a press release the cause is believed to be accidental and involved electric heaters. 

The body was transported to Roanoke to be identified, per protocol, Sanders said. 

