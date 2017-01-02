Keep Kingsport Beautiful has productive, busy year

Since 1980, KKB has been working to involve local residents in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment through such actions and events like the Arbor Day celebration, neighborhood clean-up events, gardening seminars and public awareness campaigns.

The office is a joint program of the city and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and has won more than 60 national, state and other environmental awards.

Robin Cleary, the director of KKB, recently came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and outlined the highlights of the program during the past year.

“We’ve had a lot of volunteers come out and help us, and we’ve got some great community partners,” Cleary said. Typically, sponsorships do not last long, but in the case of KKB, Clearly said they have, which is indicative of a program that works.

During the first quarter of 2016, KKB received an affiliate award of excellence from Keep America Beautiful, conducted a Clean Team fundraising campaign and held an annual Green & Growing gardening seminar.

In April, KKB launched the first ever Clean Sweep Kingsport event, where more than 300 volunteers worked 800 hours cleaning up Riverview, Borden Village, South Central, Highland and the Lynn Garden neighborhoods.

KKB also received a $2,500 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program grant, which was used to purchase 36 cigarette litter receptacles for placement throughout the downtown area. Cleary said they have resulted in a 63 percent reduction in cigarette litter in downtown during a two-month period.

In the third quarter of 2016, KKB held the 31st annual Trash Barrel Paint In in connection with Fun Fest. More than 300 barrels were painted with more than 500 people in attendance. Cleary said 75 volunteers worked at 10 Fun Fest events, racking up 1,700 hours of volunteer service and collecting 9.7 tons of litter.

Finally, later in the year, the KKB was asked to serve as a judge for the Keep America Beautiful national award program and launched the inaugural Native Tree and Shrub Sale with the goal of selling and reintroducing a minimum of 100 native trees and shrubs into the Kingsport area.

“We had a lot of hands-on events and some impressive numbers for the year,” Cleary said. “Every single month we had something going on.”