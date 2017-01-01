New school plan, city sanitation fee, hospital merger among 2016's top stories

The Sullivan County Commission voted Dec. 12, in a 14-9 vote, to approve issuing up to $140 million in bond debt to fund a school facilities plan supported by all three local school systems, the governing bodies of both Bristol, Tenn., and Kingsport, Eastman Chemical Company, and hundreds of other local businesses as represented by the chambers of commerce for both Bristol and Kingsport.

The cooperative spirit of those entities in and of itself made it a historic effort for Sullivan County.

The school facilities plan had long been talked about as a need and has been developed over the past two and a half years.

The $140 million will allow each of the three school systems (Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol) to undertake major building projects and/or modifications to their existing facilities. The money will be split based on average daily attendance. It will be funded by what has been estimated to be a nine-cent increase on the Sullivan County property tax rate, which is paid by city residents as well as those outside the cities.

Sullivan County plans to build a 1,700-student high school in the area near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and an 800-student middle school in the Sullivan East High zone and do limited renovations on Sullivan East and convert South and Central high schools to middle schools. Kingsport will build a regional science and technology center at Dobyns-Bennett, convert North into a city middle school and do some work on D-B. Bristol will replace Vance Middle School with a new building.

In June, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen in a 4-3 vote approved the Model City’s first ever “sanitation fee” for city residents, who began receiving an $8 fee attached to their water/sewer bills the next month for curbside garbage pickup. Garbage pickup in the Model City had previously been covered by property tax and other revenues. The $8 fee does not cover the complete cost of garbage collection, so it does not make the operation a true self-supporting or enterprise fund, but it is a step in that direction. Those with low incomes who are older than 65 and/or disabled and registered for the state’s property tax rebate program are not charged the fee.

The revenue raised will help to fund ONEKingsport initiatives.

ONEKingsport, a concept that grew out of a summit hosted in September 2015 by Mayor John Clark, is a plan its supporters say will help attract residents and businesses. Clark said the plan is essential to growing Kingsport, given the new state law that ends the city’s decades-long practice of annexation by ordinance. Instead, annexation is allowed only by request or referendum. Also, city coffers will be down $700,000 because of the loss of the Hall Income Tax.

“Unfortunately, it’s hard to gain acceptance by everyone in a city of 53,000,” Clark said after the vote, maintaining that the majority of residents support ONEKingsport and the garbage fee.

In September 2016, the ONEKingsport Advisory Commission was formed. The panel makes recommendations, but no financial decisions. The funding is recommended by the commission and approved by the BMA. For more about ONEKingsport visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/government/top-projects/.

Also in September, it was announced that Ballad Health will be the new name of the health care system created by the planned merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

“It’s your story. We’re listening,” a release from the two systems said of the new name.

CEOs Alan Levine of MSHA and Bart Hove of Wellmont sent a message to employees of both systems that read, in part: “As you know, we have been engaged in the activities necessary to bring Wellmont and Mountain States together as a new health delivery system. I couldn’t be more proud of the work so many people are doing in order to ensure success with this transition. And I’m talking about you. Each day, you come to work. The first thing you do is you listen. You listen to your patients explain how they feel. You listen to your colleagues when they give you reports. You listen to the sounds of monitors, and you listen when a patient calls. Together, Wellmont and Mountain States, as a new health system, will prove good health is achievable by truly hearing each person’s story, and by listening. This name and associated tag line reflect the culture of our region, and importantly, the culture we wish to have as a new health system. A culture steeped in focusing on the individual stories of our patients and their families. Think about what a privilege this is. ... Each patient trusts us with their most important stories, and we get to be in the front row. There is nothing more important than trust in this relationship.”

The proposed merger is currently under review by state officials in both Tennessee and Virginia.

In December, the Kingsport BMA unanimously gave the go-ahead for the Kingsport Economic Development Board to begin negotiations with Hull Property Group for a financial incentive package for the renovation of the former Fort Henry Mall. The 40-year-old indoor shopping mall was rebranded Kingsport Town Center several years ago, but most outdoor signage on the property still uses the old name.

HPG, an Augusta-Ga.-based real estate firm, acquired the mall this year and is requesting a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) incentive for the renovation and improvement of the mall property, along with replacing the operators of the theater space in the first phase.

The PILOT would be for a 20-year period and would essentially allow Hull to pay the city a reduced amount of property taxes during this time. The payment amount is not known at this time and will likely be hammered out by the KEDB this month.

City staff said a PILOT is needed to get the mall property ready to attract tier one tenants, including an additional sport retailer. If the PILOT is approved, the total redevelopment plan would have up to three phases, possibly a fourth. HPG plans to invest $4 million to $6 million on this first phase, and the hope is to have a proposal on the table for this month’s KEDB meeting.

HPG acquired the mall in June and touted its track record of re-positioning underperforming enclosed malls and shopping centers in small markets. The company is overseeing the leasing, property management and marketing operations for the Kingsport Town Center and recently moved to have Frank Theatres evicted from the premises.

HPG owner and managing principal James Hull recently told the Times-News that instead of recruiting new tenants at this time, his firm wants to renovate the mall’s interior, possibly beginning next month. Hull said he hopes to invest more than $4 million in the property and transform the mall into more of a “fashion-type mall” catering to apparel retailers.