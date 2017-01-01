Sullivan officials to meet with TDOT about new road for new school

The new section of roadway would offer improved access to sites being considered for a county high school off Airport Parkway (as SR 327 is designated between Interstate 81 and Tri-Cities Airport).

But this is not an attempt to revive long-ago plans for a major four-lane highway between I-81 and East Stone Drive, a controversial project that was dubbed “Airport Parkway North,” those involved in the process told the Times-News on Friday.

Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri said the meeting with TDOT to talk about the road in general, in light of the county school system’s plans.

“The bottom line purpose of the meeting is to have TDOT to begin thinking about a short extension of State Route 357 towards the northwest,” he said. “By a very rough estimate, it is 1.3 miles and it would extend from the current end of 357 to Fall Creek Road. The best, most efficient engineering is to hit the gaps between the ridges. ... We would (want) it to end somewhere along Fall Creek that made sense to kind of line it up with what would be the next logical point, and that would be probably the gap in the ridge where Pettyjohn Road goes through. What we have penciled in on paper crosses two ridges and ends up on Fall Creek Road with a fairly desirable alignment to get through Pettyjohn Gap in the next phase. That’s something we don’t decide anyway. That’s something the state would decide. It would come out on Fall Creek fairly close to the AEP substation.”

TDOT has a design model called a “super two-lane,” Belgeri said. “Basically it is a two-lane road with good shoulders and at select locations turn lanes, either a left-hand turn or a right-hand turn.”

Belgeri said as far as he knows, it would strictly be a state project.

“We’re asking for a very short segment,” Belgeri said. “It’s a segment that would give them something to build on in the future. Ultimately, that road needs to go to Stone Drive. It certainly this time could go to Fall Creek. And the next segment would be to (State Route) 126. And then, of course, the next segment would be across Chestnut Ridge and down to Stone Drive.”

That last portion Belgeri mentioned — the potential of crossing Chestnut Ridge with a four-lane highway — led to a public outcry which preceded “Airport Parkway North” being pretty much abandoned as a concept several years ago.

Instead, the issue was reconsidered under TDOT’s context sensitive solutions process, in which a group that included citizens of the areas involved shifted the focus on improving existing connector roads rather than building a high-speed four-lane highway.

The city of Kingsport has completed some of those projects, such as Cleek Road and Harbor Chapel Road, Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming said.

“There’s still nothing, really, that connects I-81 to Fall Creek Road, which is probably the biggest need right now,” Fleming said. “But it hasn’t been discussed.”

The “super two-lane” design mentioned by Belgeri is “very consistent with all the previous studies about context sensitive solutions,” Fleming said. “But it’s not Airport Parkway North. It’s the same general corridor, but it’s not a parkway and it’s not high-speed. Airport Parkway North is no longer. The ultimate result of the citizen-based context sensitive solutions committee recommended a series of improved two-lane connections ... rather than a high-speed road.”

Fleming, as city manager, is chairman of the Kingsport Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which coordinates long-range transportation planning for a regional area designated by federal guidelines. This project, although outside the city limits, is within the Kingsport MPO boundary.

“It would be a thoughtful connection between two main corridors, Fall Creek and 81,” Fleming said. “That’s the true intent.

The MPO submits to the state a list of priorities, called a Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), every year.

“If the state were to do this, we would simply add this to our list,” Fleming said. “I gave them (the MPO board of directors) an update at the last meeting, that if this county school site was approved that this was something that would be of interest and there was no resistance from the MPO Board.”

When the city built John Adams Elementary School off Rock Springs Road a few years ago, the city improved road access to the site.

Another option the county could pursue on its own, rather than waiting for a state project to go through the TDOT approval, design, funding and construction project, would be to improve Lynn Road (a county road) and make a (county road) connection from Childress Ferry Road to Fall Creek Road.