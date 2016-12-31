Take the inaugural Centennial Polar Plunge to benefit charity

On Sunday at 1 p.m., you can either jump in or cheer on the participants. A free T-shirt will be given to all who take the Polar Plunge.

City officials say the event was designed to encourage people to fundraise for any charitable organization, and there is still time to pick an organization and raise donations or contribute to an existing team.

“We want to encourage people to start the new year thinking of others in a unique way,” said Aquatic Center Director Kari Matheney. “Hopefully, this fun and exciting plunge will help carry the selflessness throughout 2017.”

Currently, the water temperate is 48 degrees and the air temperature is projected to be in the low 50s. The jump will happen roughly 50 feet from the stairs of the lazy river, with participants walking from the jump site to the stairs. Hot chocolate and coffee will be provided for all participants.

Action Athletics is co-sponsoring the unique event. For more information, please visit https://www.crowdrise.com/CentennialPolarPlunge, www.swimkingsport.com or call (423) 343-9758.