City library relocates children's section for construction

In case you’ve walked into the children’s section recently, you’ve obviously noticed a complete lack of books on the shelves. Library Director Helen Whittaker said this has been done in preparation for the renovation of the children’s section beginning next month.

“The whole collection has been moved and all of the staff is moving this week,” Whittaker said.

The books have been relocated to the fourth floor near the Palmer Room, while the media has been moved to the second floor near the adult media section. Whittaker said the children’s area staff will be relocating to other areas of the library, one near the Palmer Room, another in the maker space and one in circulation.

While the material and staff have been temporarily relocated, Whittaker said all of the children’s and teens’ programs will continue as planned.

“All the collection is available; it’s just somewhere else. All of the staff is available, just in different places,” Whittaker said. “We’re trying to keep services as normal as possible considering the disruption we’re having with the space.”

Once construction starts, the library will likely shut off the children’s area to the public and lock the New Street entrance to the building. The donated book drop-off tote will be relocated to the front lobby until the renovations are finished.

Whittaker estimates the project will take three to four months to complete. Additional information about the work will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page.

The renovation of the children’s area will include transforming the elevated space into an area with a play kitchen, room for the “reading to dogs” program and a youth services office. The wheelchair lift will be removed and a ramp installed to help people into the elevated area.

The new children’s area will have a woodland theme, with brown carpet, a blue vinyl stream running through the middle of the room, and the furniture having either land or water animals depicted on it.

Up above, not only will the ceiling be new, but library officials are looking to add new mobiles and work to create cloud images on the ceiling to go along with the nature theme of the room.

The existing office will be removed and that space rearranged. Four staff members currently work in about 90 square feet. Under the new plan, Each person will have a desk and space to work.

Construction Partners of Johnson City came in with the low bid of $194,400 for the renovation work. A $100,000 state grant, along with funds from the city, will cover the cost. The cost of the furnishings is not known at this time.