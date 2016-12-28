Leadership Kingsport seeks community projects

These projects require class members to work with a select number of community organizations in an effort to address specific needs that will improve and enhance the community, according to the chamber.

Through collaborative study, recommendations are developed and presented to civic leaders and community organizations in May during the last class day of the year-long training program.

This year’s class is actively seeking projects which will be beneficial to the selected organization and the community at large.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, January 6, 2017.

Approximately five projects will then be selected for this year’s study, with the selection being based on the potential positive impact to the organization and community.

To receive an application, contact Vanessa Bennett, Kingsport Chamber director of operations and Leadership Kingsport, at 392-8813 or vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.

Leadership Kingsport is a program of the Kingsport Chamber. The mission of Leadership Kingsport is to “develop leaders who give life to community dreams.”

Leadership Kingsport is sponsored by Premier Pharmacy.