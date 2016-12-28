Drones popular Christmas gifts, but there are rules

Retailers from JCPenney to Walmart, Toys R Us to Kmart and many online stores sold drones of all types for all budgets, from small palm-sized units to some two feet in diameter. Northeast State Community College offered free drone seminars mid year, and Northeast and Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap have drone programs.

Richard Blevins oversees the program at Northeast, part of a broader aviation focus of the college with its main campus adjoining Tri-Cities Airport. MECC’s program has helped highlight the use of drones to assess strip mining reclamation in Southwest Virginia.

Depending on weight, with the cutoff just more than half a pound, new drone owners also may have to register their drones with the federal government. And in all cases, drone operators need to be aware of safety concerns and use common sense when flying the increasingly popular devices, also called unmanned aircraft systems.

A drone recently captured some video off Lynn Garden Drive near the Kingsport Times-News.

According to an online article from News 3 in Virginia Beach, a CBS affiliate, drone apps for low-cost drones were trending on Apple’s App Store the day after Christmas, a sure sign drones were popular gifts for Christmas. And the U.S. Forest Service has warned that drones should not be flown near wildfires because they impede efforts to fight fires from the air.

If a drone weighs more than .55 pounds, you must register it with the Federal Aviation Administration. And whether required to be registered or not, drone operators also must fly lower than 400 feet, keep the drone in sight and avoid flying near airports, stadiums or over emergency responder events.

The television station quoted drone video expert John Mims of North Carolina on the question of “spying” with a drone. Mims said operators should not try to shoot a drone but instead report such activities to the police or FAA immediately since drone video and photography are in a gray area of law that is evolving. Even some small drones sold in toy stores have still and video cameras.

While the case law surrounding where a drone can go and what a drone can film is still unclear, Mims says there is one rule of thumb drone enthusiasts should consider. A quick web search indicated drone rules and concerns are similar worldwide.

“It is the same rule that journalists operate under. If you’re on public property and you can see it, you can photograph it,” said Mims, who owns a video drone company called Triad Aerial. However, he said, “you should not be photographing your neighbors. You should not be using it to spy on somebody. You should not really do things that you would not want done to yourself.”

As a commercial drone operator, Mims has to follow even more rules and regulations. A commercial operator is one who operates a drone for hire or as a business venture. While some questions still need answering, he said he hopes lawmakers always will allow drones to fly over property much as airplanes can.

“Drone operators really need to operate within the laws so lawmakers do not overreact and remove our ability to fly altogether,” Mims said.

For more information, consult the FAA’s B4UFly app, which gives up-to-date information on how to legally operate your drone. Some more expensive recreational drones allow real-time viewing of drone video via a smartphone and/or control of drones through a smartphone. However, even drones designed for teenagers have small cameras that take still photos and videos and store them on a micro SD memory card.