KLSC boost in manpower

Founded in 1948, the KLSC provides basic and heavy rescue, emergency medical response and assist services and has the specialized equipment to respond to swift water, diving, cave and trench rescues. Its coverage area includes Kingsport, Sullivan Gardens, Bloomingdale, Colonial Heights and Indian Springs.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Boyd said the life saving crew is staffed 100 percent by volunteers from Kingsport and Sullivan County. However, as time passes, the organization is having a harder time of attracting new members and maintaining existing ones.

“I think it falls into the same category as most of the volunteer fire departments. Today's society, it's just been dwindling over a period of time,” Boyd said. “I don't know if there's been just one moment where they're having difficulty filling up the duty hours. It's just progressed over a period of time.”

Due to these dwindling numbers, the life saving crew is unable to assure coverage of all shifts, some calls are going unanswered and its trucks and equipment are not being maintained and inventoried daily.

The Kingsport Fire Department has attempted to help cover the vacant shifts and dispatch has made some changes in the types of calls to which the KLSC currently responds.

To help alleviate the problem, Kingsport and Sullivan County have each agreed to pitch in $75,000 to hire three new fire fighters to beef up the KLSC's staffing levels. These fire fighters will be KFD employees, Boyd said.

“We'll hire three employees and they will be stationed at Station 2 beside the life saving crew and work in conjunction with the volunteers and pick up calls that come in to the life saving crew,” Boyd said. “We've already gone through the process of interviewing. Once this is approved by the board, we can go ahead and push the request to human resources. Then, we'll process them to get the employees in.”