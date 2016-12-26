Kingsport looking for options on Sevier Terrace Recreation Center

The recreation center is a park located in the heart of the Sevier Terrace neighborhood and includes an L-shaped pool and kiddie area, bathhouse and concession building, tennis courts, a basketball court, ball field and picnic pavilion. A neighborhood association has operated the facility in the past.

Residents built the members-only park back in the late 1950s, which became a hub of activity for families and children through the 1960s and 1970s. But as families aged and children moved away, the park received less and less attention.

In recent years, neighborhood and financial support for the center has waned, association members have left for one reason or another, and the association’s board essentially disbanded.

The board re-formed a few years ago for the purpose of saving the property, and members pushed for more interest from the neighborhood, solicited donations and held fundraisers in an attempt to pay off the property’s debt. The center even opened its doors to the public one summer.

Today, the property has essentially been abandoned.

A few years ago, some residents approached the city about the possibility of Kingsport taking over the property and using it as a park, an idea that has been explored. The problem is jumping through the legal hoops to make it happen.

Since the property is not being used as a recreation center, ownership would revert back to the heirs. And therein lies another problem — tracking down all of the heirs.

Alderman Tom Segelhorst, who lives in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood, asked about the status of the recreation center at a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

City Attorney Mike Billingsley said for the past two and a half years the city has attempted to contact the initial heirs of the property. Kingsport staff has continued to mow the property, and this past summer it pumped the collected water out of the pool.

Development Services Director Lynn Tully said it costs $4,800 to pump the pool and about $1,000 to keep it mowed during the year.

“There is a significant cost of maintaining this property,” she said.

Billingsley said his office located three stockholders from the original 1962 corporation that oversaw the recreation center, but it went defunct in 1970. He said the city has identified the heirs of three of those stockholders and spoke to them this past June.

One heir is not sure they are even an heir, while two people have inquired about purchasing the property. Ideally, the city would like to have the property conveyed to them. In any case, the property has unpaid city and county taxes, an unpaid water bill and about $10,000 owed to the Internal Revenue Service, Billingsley said.

“It’s a health and safety issue. ... The pool has dead animals in it. It’s an overgrown jungle,” Segelhorst said.

Mayor John Clark asked city staff to return next month with options on how to move forward with resolving the issue.