KKB to hold first Native Tree and Shrub Sale

The sale is a beautification project as well as a fundraiser, with all proceeds going to support the organization’s many environmental programs. KKB is reintroducing three native trees and a native shrub through the sale.

“KKB’s goal is to reintroduce a minimum of 100 of these native trees and shrubs into our area in early 2017 in celebration of Kingsport’s centennial,” said Robin Cleary, the organization’s director. The trees and shrubs cost $30 each and will be in approximately 3-gallon pots. The plants may be purchased online through the Kingsport Chamber’s website (KingsportChamber.org) or in person at the chamber office.

“This is not just a fundraiser for KKB,” said Cleary. “These native plants are important to our local environment, providing food and shelter for birds and insects that are important to our food chain. They are easier to grow because they are already adapted to our soil and climate. Each of these plants is considered native to Tennessee, according to the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Service’s website. These would make a wonderful Christmas gift for family and friends. Of course, purchasing a native tree or shrub would be great way to honor a birth, anniversary or other life event, as well as remember a loved one.”

This year’s choices include:

• Tulip poplar — This is Tennessee’s official state tree. It is covered in blooms in the spring, is a wonderful shade tree in the summer and produces bright yellow fall foliage. The tulip-looking flowers found in the spring attract hummingbirds, cardinals and finches. The tulip poplar is highly resistant to disease and insects and thrives in a variety of soils. The tulip poplar, also known as the yellow poplar, grows into a majestic cone shape.

•Red maple — Loved for its vivid fall colors, the red maple earns its name with its red flowers in early spring, red twigs of new growth, red fruit and spectacular red leaves in the fall. The red maple is quite drought resistant, but will grow in wet areas as well. It tolerates almost any soil type. The tree grows rapidly, as much as 2-3 feet per year, and grows from mid-size to large. It makes an excellent shade tree.

• Redbud — An understory tree, the redbud signals spring in our area. It bears showy pink flowers in very early spring that last 2-3 weeks. The leaves emerge with a reddish color that gives way to a summer green and finally to a brilliant fall yellow. The redbud typically grows no taller than 30 feet and adapts to most any soil and environment.

• Beauty berry. This is a fast growing native perennial shrub that grows well in the understory of other trees. It features clusters of blue, white, pink or purple flowers in late to early spring. In August-September, clusters of berries appear.The berries also provide a food source for birds. The beauty berry grows 5-8 feet tall and almost as wide.

All orders must be prepaid, with an order deadline of Friday, February 10. Plants may be picked up on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hunter Wright Stadium, 801 Granby Road.

For more information, contact KKB at (423) 392-8814 or rcleary@kingsportchamber.org.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the City of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber.