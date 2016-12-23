Church Hill BMA votes to remove mayor's power to fire city employees

The motion was made by Vice Mayor Linda Miller, who stated during Tuesday’s BMA meeting that her only motivation in seeking to remove that authority was to protect him from the stress and “bad mouthing” that go along with the task.

She made a motion to require full board approval before the termination of an employee becomes final.

Earlier this year, Mount Carmel took similar action against then-mayor Larry Frost by removing his power to hire, fire and discipline employees.

Miller said Mount Carmel’s situation and Church Hill’s situation were completely different.

“We as a board should share in the termination of a full-time employee,” Miller said. “In 2012 we voted to give our mayor the right to terminate someone on his own. Unlike our sister city up the road here, this is not a ploy to take anything away from our mayor.”

Miller added, “He has done an excellent job. I have just thought about this ever since our election. He has been called names. I have seen him stress over firing someone. I have seen him being hurt over hurtful things at the election. I just think that as a board we are shirking our responsibility — as aldermen. What are we here for?”

Miller said she hadn’t discussed the proposal with her family prior to making the motion Tuesday. Her son is CHPD Assistant Chief Roddy Miller.

Three of the four aldermen who voted in favor of removing the mayor’s power to fire have family members employed by the city including Miller; James Grigsby, whose son is a police officer; and Mark Drinnon, whose uncle is in public works.

B.D. Cradic also voted in favor of the change while Deal voted no. Alderman Tom Kern initially voted no, but later changed his vote to abstain.

Deal told the board that the change would “open a can of worms.” He noted that the reason the policy was changed in 2012 was so the city could terminate employees without “airing our dirty laundry” in public.

“There’s a lot more to this,” Deal said. “You can’t deal with that employee right then. You’ve got to put it in the paper, then the board has to meet, because under the Sunshine Law, that’s the way that has to go.”

“I appreciate what you’re saying, and you’re right,” Deal told Miller. “Also the Personnel Committee can overturn my actions, and I support that. If you get a radical mayor in here, that’s not good for the employees. The downfall of (the new change) ...you’ve got to have a meeting before you can take action.”

Drinnon said he supported the change, not as a “gig” against the mayor, but because he believes the city elected seven board members to make these decisions.

Deal replied that the city also elected him as mayor to make those decisions.

“I don’t care who you are, you don’t take it lightly when you mess with an employee and have to dismiss them, because that’s their livelihood,” Deal said. “I know since I’ve been sitting here 20 years, I take it very seriously, and I’ve lost a lot of sleep over it.”

City Attorney Allen Coup told the board that removing the mayor’s power to fire will have wide ranging implications on the city’s personnel policy.

He couldn’t elaborate further Tuesday because Miller’s change wasn’t on the agenda or announced ahead of time, and he didn’t do any research.

Miller’s proposal also wasn’t presented as a resolution. City code requires changes to the personnel policy to be presented as resolutions. Changing the powers of the mayor, however, requires an ordinance.

Coup recommended that the board postpone the action and schedule a workshop to discuss it more in depth after he’s had time to do some research, but his advice wasn’t followed.

The question of whether the mayor will continue to do the hiring and disciplining of employees wasn’t addressed. Presumably, an employee who is proposed for termination would be suspended until a special called meeting of the BMA can be held to vote on the firing.

Coup will still research the implications of the change and return to the January meeting with any other recommended actions that may be needed.

Kern noted there were a lot of unanswered questions regarding this change, which was why he couldn’t vote yes or no Tuesday.

“Tomorrow morning, how y’all going to react?” Kern asked his fellow board members.

“I’ll tell you exactly how you’re going to react. I’m going to be calling y’all. We’ll put it in the paper (when a firing takes place). We’re going to submit it for seven days, and then you’ll come in,” Deal said.