Run across America spotlights veterans' issues

He is running across America to support veterans by bringing awareness to the serious issues they face after returning home and to benefit Chris Kyle’s Guardian for Heroes Foundation.

Chris Kyle, whose story was told in the book and movie “American Sniper,” was killed by a veteran he was helping with issues related to post traumatic stress disorder.

After Chris’s death, his brother, Marine Jeff Kyle, continued Chris’s vision by keeping his foundation moving forward.

Chmiel got on board with the foundation. After 15 months of planning, he set off on his journey. He has been running for more than 70 days, averaging 32.71 miles per day. He began in San Diego and will end in New York, with a total of 3,002 miles through 14 states.

During a media availability held at the MeadowView Marriott, Chmiel encouraged the public to get more involved in supporting veterans.

“This is a major issue. ... us as civilians need to step up and do more,” Chmiel said. “There’s 20 suicides a day. In certain segments of the population, that’s growing rapidly. We are a group of guys who are putting our lives on hold for four months and stepping up to serve those who serve us. ... The sacrifice our team has made is large but the problem is huge. ... Every single thing in our lives goes back to the men and women who serve us. ... You realize in some of these situations, a life could have been saved.”

Chmiel, founder and CEO of San Diego-based OZ Sports Group, is an endurance runner and speaker. According to a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce news release, he has completed 100-mile races on six continents, 21 marathons and is one of 150 people in the world to have completed the 4Deserts series.

Chmiel’s team is producing a documentary about the run and interviewed retired Marine Ken Lane and soldiers Josh Hall and Russ Hubbard, who were both wounded in combat.

Also speaking at the event was U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, the incoming chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.

“One of the disappointments I’ve had is implementation of programs has been less than stellar,” Roe, R-Tenn., said of the Veterans Administration (VA). “People like George have taken it upon themselves because they care very much about their comrades. ... I hope President-elect (Donald) Trump finds a good (VA) secretary to put the veteran in charge of their health care. ... In this particular congressional district, there are over 70,000 veterans.”

Kingsport Mayor John Clark thanked Chmiel for stopping in Kingsport.

“This is a special place with special people. Part of that is we love our veterans here, and we do as much as we can to support them,” Clark said.

Ernie Rumsby, Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council president, cited a new federal law to develop a quality assurance document governing the toll-free Veterans Crisis Line.

“What that (law) ensures is that all calls are answered,” Rumsby said. “Not all the calls were being answered. You have people calling the crisis line, and sometimes you just get one chance at it. You don’t want to have someone’s suicide on your hands. ... Our veterans still need a lot of things.”

For more information about Chmiel’s run, visit beastmodeforthebrave.org.