Hunger First receives $7,000 grocery donation

The donation, which totaled more than $7,000 worth of groceries, was given by Don and Pat Gray and Jamie McCoy, owner of McCoy’s Salvage Grocery, located at 2969 John B. Dennis Highway.

“It’s always been a bother to me that people go hungry,” Don said. “I just don’t care for that. They need to be fed, and no matter what their background is, everybody needs compassion and everybody needs food. That’s what we’re here for — to make sure they get fed.”

A couple of years ago, Don and McCoy teamed up to make a donation to Hunger First. Don had previously helped the nonprofit’s founder, Cindy Risk, and wanted to help current Executive Director Michael Gillis. Don gave some money and McCoy matched the donation.

Jamie said McCoy really stepped up his contribution this time.

“He kind of white-horsed me this year,” McCoy said. “He went pretty strong. So I said, ‘Don, I’m going to do my best and see what we can do.’ We came up with $7,000 on the books, and I threw in a little extra myself. Don come up with $3,500, and I matched it and I threw in a little extra.”

McCoy said the area has been good to him and his family over the years and he wanted to give back. He said he was glad to make the donation and he has been blessed by the Kingsport community.

A two-ton box truck was packed with pallets of groceries. Boxes were filled with canned food items, water, soda, beans, rice, coffee, meats, cereals and assorted other items.

Don said he believes more businesspeople should step up to help Hunger First and no one should go hungry in Kingsport.

Gillis was very happy with the donation.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “I’m glad we were chosen for this. ... We still need people to donate, but this gave us stock. ... It was a surprise. It was a surprise last year and it is a surprise again this year. It’s humanity working at its finest.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Hunger First can do so in person at 829 Myrtle Ave. in Kingsport or online through Paypal at the Hunger First Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hungerfirst) or at http://donations.hungerfirst.org.