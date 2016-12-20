New ladder truck goes into service

The KFD now has two, full-time ladder trucks in service to respond to fires and emergencies. The $1.2 million, E-ONE ladder truck, designated “Ladder 1,” will now be assigned to Fire Station 1 in downtown Kingsport.

The previous ladder truck will now be designated “Ladder 3” and will be responding out of Fire Station 3 on Memorial Boulevard. The department's third ladder truck will be placed in reserve and used when either of the front line ladder trucks are being serviced at the city garage.

KFD officials have wanted a second, full-time ladder truck in service for more than a year and announced plans last year to purchase the vehicle and add it to the fleet. In addition to the ladder truck going into service, the KFD announced on Tuesday three firefighters were also added to the ranks this week.

Kingsport has utilized one ladder truck for years, covering the entire city and responding to nearly 700 calls a year. By the most recent count, Kingsport has 170 structures taller than three stories.

KFD officials have said the additional ladder truck will help reduce response times and provide better safety for firefighters and victims during emergencies. The new truck could also have a positive impact on ISO ratings, officials say.

The service life of the new Ladder 1 is approximately 20 years.

Citizens wishing to see Ladder 1 will have an opportunity at the New Year’s Eve Street Party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport.