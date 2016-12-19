Hunger First brightens kids’ spirits with third annual Christmas party

Approximately 168 kids, ranging in ages from infant to 18, received gifts during the celebration, which was held at the Civic Auditorium. Families attending the event were treated to refreshments for about an hour before the man in the big red suit made his appearance.

It is one of the events Hunger First looks forward to all year long.

“It’s the Christmas spirit,” said Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First. “It’s the spirit of giving. That’s what it’s all about.”

In order to receive gifts, families had to fill out a paper with the children’s ages and what gifts they wanted. Gillis had to set up a cutoff date this year in order to better serve the children.

Hunger First does its holiday giving differently than other organizations. It provides gifts for teenagers who are sometimes forgotten during this time of year. But Hunger First — a no-questions-asked, free store — knew teens needed a Christmas as much as anyone else.

“They need to know about the spirit of Christmas as well,” Gillis said. “They need to know people are thinking about them.... It’s hopefully that thought of somebody caring about them and as they get older, they will pay it forward as well.”

The gifts and planning of the event were handed over to the ladies of St. Dominic Catholic Church this year. One of them got involved with the Christmas event last year and approached Gillis about taking caring of everything during this year’s event.

Gillis agreed and let them take it over. The ladies then got to work in renting the Civic Auditorium and getting the presents for all the kids. He said it is readily apparant the women had their hearts into giving the children a great Christmas. They worked on the event for the last two months.

Those women took a great weight off Gillis’ shoulders.

“It’s a relief actually,” he said. “I can concentrate on other things. Several other people have stepped up to make Christmas happen.”