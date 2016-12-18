Family learns Rhonda Greene's killer died in prison four years ago

KINGSPORT — It's been nearly 36 years since 18-year-old Rhonda Greene was murdered in cold blood while working as a cashier at a Lynn Garden convenience store on Jan. 22, 1981.

This will be Rhonda's surviving family members' 35th Christmas without her.

Her murderer, Ronald Richard Harries, is dead. Harries died at the Tennessee Department of Correction's South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County, a TDOC spokesman confirmed to the Times-News last week.

The date of his death (from natural causes): Sept. 29,. 2012, according to that spokesman.

Yes, you read that right. Harries died more than four years ago.

But Rhonda's family only recently learned of Harries' death, and their first news of his passing didn't come from the correctional system or victims' advocates in the local district attorney's office, Rhonda's sister, Lisa Greene Harless, told the Times-News.

Harless said she absolutely was on a list of people to be notified about any changes to Harries' status. But she wasn't. She first heard about his death through a social media post someone put up in memory of Rhonda — and someone commented they'd known Rhonda's father and how highly they’d thought of him. They also mentioned Rhonda's father had passed away four years ago, "and so had her killer," Harless said.

"I didn't know what to think," Harless said. "I couldn't believe I wouldn't have been notified if he'd died."

But she later talked to a cousin who said they had heard through a third source a while back that someone considering writing a book that would have included mention of Rhonda's murder had sought information on Harries' whereabouts and been told he'd died.

Harless said she ultimately confirmed the death through the district attorney's office.

Once she did so, she reached out to the Times-News.

"I don't want to in any way imply I think this is cause to celebrate," Harless said. "I hope the man was ready to go. I really do. But I know from the number of people who still regularly ask me about (Harries) and if we've had any word on him ... I just thought a lot of people in the community remember Rhonda's murder and his death would be of interest to a lot of people, especially in the Lynn Garden community. When it happened, it was such a shocking thing for the community. I would have liked to have known four years ago. I could have closed that book. I just would have liked to have had this relief four years ago. It's like I've been reading a book for 36 years and finally I've finished reading this book. And I just thought our community needs to know."

Ronald Richard Harries, then 31, was convicted on Aug. 8, 1981, of shooting Rhonda Greene, then 18, point-blank in the face during a Jan. 22, 1981, robbery of the former Jiffy Market on Lynn Garden Drive. He also fired at, but missed, another clerk who ran from the back of the store.

Rhonda hadn't worked at the store for very long. She'd graduated from Lynn View High School, where she was a member of the band, the previous spring.

A Sullivan County jury originally sentenced Harries to die by electrocution.

On July 28, 2005, a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit upheld U.S. District Court Judge John Nixon’s 1984 stay of Harries’ execution and ordered that he be resentenced. A date for a new sentencing hearing was set for July 20, 2009.

But Harries accepted a deal offered by the prosecution before that hearing took place.

At the time, then-Sullivan County District Attorney Greeley Wells said the state agreed to drop its pursuit of the death penalty in exchange for a life sentence — if Harries agreed to waive all his rights to a parole hearing. Harries agreed.

"I believed it to be in the best interest of Rhonda Greene's family to put this case to rest once and for all," Wells said of his decision to offer Harries a deal. "I say this because her family has been living with this case and myriad court proceedings for 28 years."

Rhonda's father, Woody Greene, and Harless, were present when Harries agree to life without any possibility of parole.

"We went to everything," Harless said. "We always wanted to be there anytime anything came up with him. We were there for Rhonda."

Court records reviewed by the TImes-News at the time of the plea deal showed Harries had been granted a resentencing based on what was described as "ineffective counsel" during his original trial. That was based, according to court records, on his original lawyers having not delved into his childhood - which would have shown he and his sibling suffered extensive physical and sexual abuse as children, and at some point there was damage to the frontal lobe of Harries' brain — which can affect a person's judgment and ability to control impulsive behavior, the panel of judges noted. The source of the damage was unknown, although the judges noted that "at least once, Harries' grandmother hit him on the head with a frying pan. When Harries was 11, he was choked so severely that his eyes hemorrhaged." And as early as age 3 or 4, Harries fell out of a moving car. Later on, Harries suffered many blows to the head during fights.

Court records went on to say that among other traumatic events in Harries’ life, his father beat his mother, his stepfather raped his sister, and both his father and stepfather eventually were murdered.

In finding Harries deserved a second sentencing, the court found Warden Ricky Bell's argument against the mitigating nature of Harries’ childhood "unpersuasive." Bell argued that if the defense had presented evidence of the above, the state would have negated it with Harries' juvenile record and extensive criminal history — which includes, among other illegal activities, an armed robbery of a gas station for which he received an "undesirable discharge" from the U.S. Marine Corps.