Keeping Fido safe from the deadly parvovirus

However, according to two local veterinarians, unless your dog is properly vaccinated, it can contract the virus at any age.

Commonly referred to as “parvo,” the canine parvovirus (CPV) infection manifests itself in two different forms. The more common form is the intestinal form, which is characterized by vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and the loss of appetite. The lesser known form is the cardiac form, which attacks the heart muscles of very young puppies, often leading to death.

If left untreated, the mortality rate of parvo can be as high as 90 percent.

“While parvovirus is seen predominantly in puppies, it can and does affect adult dogs as well,” said Dr. David Redwine, a veterinarian at Valley View Animal Clinic in Gate City. “It’s not a rule that once dogs pass a year old they’re not at risk. The second most common group of dogs that we see with parvo would be elderly dogs that have weakened immune systems. Even though these elderly dogs may have had antibodies against the disease, when they get older it’s possible for the virus to override their immune system.”

Redwine said parvo is a very aggressive virus that’s easily transmitted from one location to another or from one animal to another.

“It is a virus that lives in the environment for extended periods of time. It can be transmitted through water, through the air — the same as how we get the flu or stomach viruses. People can even carry the disease into their own animals if they’ve been in contact with dogs and puppies that may have the virus,” he said.

The best prevention against parvo is vaccination, Redwine said.

A parvo vaccine costs approximately $20.

Young puppies should be vaccinated at six, nine and 12 weeks, and should not be socialized with outside dogs until at least two weeks after their last vaccinations.

Redwine also recommends annual vaccinations to keep the level of protection at its highest.

Dr. Kate Zimmerman, veterinarian at Tri-County Veterinary Hospital in Bluff City, agrees.

“The parvo vaccine needs boostering every year,” she said. “There is no ‘season’ for parvo. It can happen at any time of any year and the biggest reason it happens is the dog not being vaccinated. The parvovirus can live in the soil for months to years. So if your animal is not vaccinated and then gets exposed to the parvovirus, chances are good it’s going to catch parvo. Parvo has one of the lowest particle loads needed to make an animal sick. It’s one of the more contagious diseases we treat. Once a dog is sick, without proper veterinary care, it can die.”

And although the experts do agree that there is no “season” for parvo, Redwine said the virus tends to thrive during times of moisture and warm temperatures.

“Having a summer that has had lots of rain and hot weather can make it particularly bad,” he said. “At our practice, we see lots of cases of parvo after extended rainfall or big rains.”

There is no cure for parvo, only treating the symptoms and preventing secondary infections. Treatment can be difficult and expensive. The cost to treat a puppy or dog that has contracted the parvovirus can be several hundreds of dollars.

“Early response and early treatment gives the animal a better chance of surviving. Treatment involves aggressive replacement of fluids and hydrating the dogs as well as supportive care, such as medications to stop the vomiting, slow the diarrhea and boost their immune system until their body can fight it off. Because it is a virus, there is no drug to kill the actual virus. You just have to try to support them, keep them hydrated, treat the symptoms until they can overcome it. It requires a significant amount of medications, staff and time to treat,” Redwine said.

For more information on canine parvovirus, visit http://www.aspcapro.org/parvo.