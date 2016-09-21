Barter Theatre helps to bring the arts to education for area students

The theater offers four unique programs to area students, with each one allowing students the opportunity to learn and have fun. All four incorporate theatre skills and techniques to help teach young people.

This past week was National Arts in Education Week, which celebrates arts in education.

Education programs offered by Barter are Project REAL, Barter Youth Academy, The Barter Players and Student Matinees.

"Project REAL stands for Reinforcing Educations through Artistic Learning," said Megan Atkinson, Barter Theatre's director of education. "It started mostly with high schools, but now we work with K-12th grade. ... We use theatre tools to teach the curriculum."

Atkinson said, for instance, she would go to a school and speak with a science teacher, who would provide her with a topic. She would then go back and put together a lesson. She said it is unique because not only does Barter use theatre tools, but they also focus on how to make the lesson relate to the students’ life experiences.

Some of the subjects covered in Project REAL include algebra, calculus, chemistry, literature, mythology and world history, among many other subjects.

The Barter Youth Academy is a more traditional theatre program that teaches young people the art of acting. The Youth Academy expanded in 2011 to offer classes in Abingdon, Bristol, Elizabethton and Kingsport.

"This is how we teach kids to perform," Atkinson said. "It is eight weeks. They meet one time a week and they essentially put on a production."

All participating students will get parts, and at the end of the eight-week program, the students will put on a demonstration night. Students also work on their acting skills and how to tell a story.

Barter also has the Barter players, an acting company that specifically performs for younger audiences.

"They are fabulous," Atkinson said. "They do most of their shows in the morning. Some shows are geared towards younger ages, and some shows are geared to K-12th."

The Barter Players also tour shows starting in January. The players go all over the East Coast.

Lastly, Barter offers student matinees for many of their main stage performances. One of the upcoming student matinees is for Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes."

Atkinson said the theater will host shows at 10 a.m. for specific schools to come in and see the plays. Many times, students will get a chance to ask the actors questions and to also tour the facilities.

Barter believes it has a unique platform to help educators and students around the region.

"We know that theatre is about re-creating the human experience as a means for people to learn," Atkinson said. "We know as theatre artists that the skills that are taught to re-create a human experience for people are applicable to life skills."