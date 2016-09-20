Sullivan County Commission, not voters, will pick Crawford's replacement

With no opponents on the Nov. 8 ballot, Crawford appears a shoo-in to become a state representative come January.

Under state law, Crawford could serve as state representative and continue on as a county commissioner.

The Times-News asked Crawford if he plans to do both jobs.

Crawford said he had already informed County Mayor Richard Venable that December will be his last County Commission meeting and he will resign before officially taking office at the state level.

Crawford's decision means it will be up to the Sullivan County Commission to appoint someone to serve the remainder of his unexpired term of office as a county commissioner.

If he had decided to resign sooner, after securing the GOP nomination in August — meaning virtually-certain election to the state house in November — it could have been up to the public to elect his replacement.

"State law requires that any vacancy in a county office be filled by appointment of the county legislative body within 120 days of their receiving notice of such vacancy by the county clerk," Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told the Times-News last week. "When the legislative body meets for the purpose of filling a vacant county office, any registered voter of the county is permitted to submit a name for consideration prior to the meeting in writing to the chair of the legislative body or in person at the meeting. However, in order for an individual recommended by a registered voter to be considered by the legislative body, a member of the legislative body must place the name into nomination. Members of the legislative body may nominate candidates without their name being submitted by a registered voter, and nominations do not require a second. Any member of the legislative body that nominates someone who is not present at the meeting must present a signed statement from the nominee indicating that they are willing to serve if so appointed."

Crawford said he will not make a recommendation as to who should fill out his term, which lasts through August 2018. He said he will leave it entirely up to District 10's other commissioner, Commisioner Bill Kilgore, to make a recommendation.

The Times-News sought out Kilgore Monday to ask if he had any names he would like to share or thoughts about the overall process in general.

Kilgore said he has been contacted already by four individuals who live in the 10th district who expressed interest in the appointment. He said he had asked all four to submit resumes.

Sullivan County commissioners are paid about $650 per month.

Kilgore said traditionally the commission appoints a family member of the commissioner whose vacant seat is being filled. The newspaper pointed out that's usually when the seat is vacant due to a commissioner's death, not a resignation.

Kilgore said that was true, and one of the only other times he can remember being involved in such an appointment was when Commissioner Joe Herron resigned a few years ago — and Pat Shull, no relation to Herron, was appointed to fill out his term. Shull later won re-election to the seat, and Herron ran again and also won election back to the commission.

Kilgore said anyone who lives in the 10th district and is otherwise eligible for the office is welcome to contact him or Venable's office to submit their names for consideration. And, as Booher said, they have the opportunity, under law, to show up the day the commission is to make the appointment and speak during public comment to ask to be considered.

But, as Booher said, only a county commissioner can nominate someone for the appointment.

Kilgore said traditionally the commission takes the recommendation of the other commissioner(s) in the district in which the vacancy exists.

That's because under state law, if a county office had become vacant at least 60 days prior to the Nov. 8 election, it could have been placed on the ballot. Those from the 10th District interested in the job could have filed to be candidates. And 10th District voters could have had a say in who represents them between Nov. 8 and August 31, 2018.

"A vacancy in a county office would have had to occur at least 60 days prior to the Nov. 8, 2016, election in order to be placed on that ballot," Booher said. "A special election for a vacancy in a county office can only be held with regularly scheduled August or November general elections. Therefore, the next possible opportunity to place a vacancy in a county office on the ballot will be August 2018."

The Times-News asked Crawford if he gave any consideration to resigning early enough to have allowed his seat to be filled by voters, not the County Commission.

Crawford said he couldn't do that because the election wasn't over.

It was pointed out he has no competition on the ballot.

Crawford then said he is looking out for the taxpayers by not adding cost to the election.

It was pointed out if he had resigned in time, it could have been added to the Nov. 8 ballot.

"But then I couldn't have had the opportunity to continue to serve my constituents as a county commissioner through December," Crawford said.

The Times-News asked Booher if adding a race for the seat to the Nov. 8 ballot would have carried a cost to the taxpayers.

"There would be a direct cost associated with providing legal notice to the public which could be estimated at around $500," Booher said. "There would also be an indirect increase in labor cost associated with the issuance and filing of candidate petitions in the middle of our preparation for the highest voter turnout in at least eight years."