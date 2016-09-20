'Paranoid' man trashes Chamber of Commerce

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 18

As a man cleaned his truck at a Piney Flats car wash, a dog approached and bit him on the leg. When he yelled at the animal to scare it away, the dog's owner came around the corner and began cussing him. As the incident escalated, the dog's owner grabbed a golf club and swang it towards the victim — and later admitted to police that he would "wrap the club around the victim's head." He was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to jail, while a friend was called to respond and take possession of his dog.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 17

Suroginsville residents heard glass shatter inside their home, then found a bathroom window had been broken by a thrown beer bottle. A suspect observed walking from the scene was interviewed by police and found to be unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for public intoxication and vandalism.

Kingpsort Police Department

Sept. 18

At approximately 5:30 a.m., alarms were activated at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce on Clinchfield Street. Fire and police personnel responded to find a man inside with a fire extinguisher, "sweating profusely and mumbling incoherently." He was also bleeding from a laceration to his hand — caused when he broke a window to make entry — and kept trying to reach into a pocket for a knife. After being arrested for burglary and vandalism he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he continued to act "increasingly paranoid." Inside the Chamber offices, it was found that he had sprayed two fire extinguishers throughout the building, along with leaving behind multiple blood stains. Police had dealt with the same suspect just hours earlier, following reports of a man "losing his mind" near the checkouts at Walmart. In that previous incident, he told an officer he was experiencing anxiety and was transported for a mental evaluation.

Sept. 19

Occupants of a van reported that while traveling Stone Drive near Clinchfield Street, a Ford Mustang pulled along side and the unknown driver began yelling at them. The man is alleged to have then "pulled a black handgun from behind his back and started waving it....pointed the handgun towards them for a brief moment." When the suspect's car was stopped by police, he admitted to getting into a verbal argument because the van had been tailgating him. He conceded to displaying the firearm, but denied pointing it their direction. The incident was cleared with no charges filed, as the victims "asked that the matter be dropped."

Sept. 20

At 12:30 a.m. police responded to an alarm at Tractor Supply on Minnich Trail, finding a truck with a utility trailer parked by the gate. The driver — who was dressed in all black — claimed the vehicle had overheated and he pulled over to check it out. Bolt cutters were found nearby, where the security cable had been cut from a $3,000 lawn tractor. The man eventually admitted to initially trying to steal the mower, "but had changed his mind." Nevertheless, he was arrested for attempted burglary and vandalism.