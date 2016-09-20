Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from Iwo Jima battle shares his story

That’s how Williams, the last surviving recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor from that epic World War II battle against Japan, described his first impression of the situation during a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce luncheon held on Tuesday.

Williams, now 92 years old, was sent to the Pacific with the 3rd Marine Division and placed in a flamethrower/demolition unit. That meant having a 70-pound tank filled with death on his back.

The Americans had taken a much bigger island, Guam, then the next deployment was on.

“Naturally, they did not tell us where we were going or what we were going to do in fear we might give the Japanese some information they didn’t deserve,” Williams explained before a crowd of more than 120 business leaders, elected officials and veterans. “We were told we probably would not get off ship (at Iwo Jima) at all and we would probably be gone five days, and then we would return to Guam. ... We had no intelligence about the island at all.”

His company was supposed to hit the beach on Feb. 20, 1945, but there were so many Marines stuck on the beachhead that there was no place for them. They finally landed the next day, even though the Marines were still backed up, unable to advance. Williams noted the island’s loose volcanic sand made it impossible to dig foxholes or create cover, and the Americans, exposed to enemy fire, were taking huge casualties. Williams’ unit had landed with six flamethrower men and had lost them all in two days without advancing more than 50 yards. Morale was plummeting.

The next day, Williams witnessed the American flag being raised on Mount Suribachi. Spurred on by the sight, his company surged forward and finally advanced.

Japanese Gen. Tadamichi Kuribayashi’s plan, Williams said, was to let the soldiers come ashore and separate them from their boats.

“His strategy was let them come and then we’ll take care of them,” Williams said of Kuribayashi.

Williams described the Japanese defenses being organized around pillboxes of reinforced steel and concrete arranged in pods of three, connected by a system of tunnels.

With covering fire from four riflemen, Williams strapped on his flamethrower and went after the pillboxes. Over the next four hours, he moved through intense enemy fire to assault one Japanese position after another. He climbed on top of one pillbox and stuck the nozzle of his flamethrower through the air vent, killing the soldiers inside and silencing the machine gun.

When enemy soldiers from another pillbox fixed their bayonets and charged him, he killed them all with a burst of flame from his weapon. He repeatedly returned to his own lines to get new flamethrowers or pick up satchel charges, which he tossed into the pillboxes he had disabled.

Finally, an opening in the Japanese lines was created, enabling the Marines to advance.

When Williams’ company was taken off the line a week and a half later, only 17 of the 279 men who had hit the beach with the company had not been killed or wounded. The first day of the battle, America lost 5,000 men, compared to losing 4,500 in the Iraq/Afghanistan campaigns.

Historical accounts indicate there were 21,000 Japanese soldiers on Iwo Jima at the beginning of the battle, and only 216 were taken prisoner.

After the battle of Iwo Jima, Williams went back to Guam as part of the Marine force training for the invasion of Japan, which was unnecessary after the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On Oct. 5, 1945, he was ordered to Washington, D.C., to receive the Medal of Honor with 12 other soldiers. The moment President Harry Truman placed it around his neck, he resolved to consider himself the medal’s caretaker for the Marines who didn’t come home from Iwo Jima.

Williams also said his body was shaking.

“It’s impossible for you to imagine the fear I felt that day,” Williams said of meeting Truman. “I’m a country boy. ... I never thought I would meet a president. ... (Truman told me) ‘I would rather have this medal than be president.’ ”