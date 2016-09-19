Child's play: 'Uniting for Play' grant enhances Duffield neighborhood

Before the playground was installed, the only play option was a single basketball goal at the dead end of the development.

United Way’s partners in this project were Appalachian Community Action Agency (AppCAA), Scott County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the LENOWISCO Planning District. The playground has turned this area into an inviting neighborhood park/playground area and will help 108 low-income children in the neighborhood be active.

The project included prepping the site, installing a border, putting down six inches of mulch and installing the playground equipment.

AppCAA provided $5,000 in cash and $5,000 of in-kind services to match the grant of $5,000 from United Way of Southwest Virginia. AppCAA recruited more than 40 volunteers who used 100 percent of their head, heart and hands to improve the well-being of the children who now have a playground. The volunteers spent more than 10 hours prepping the site and installing the equipment.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground, Tyler Starnes, a Rye Cove High School sophomore, played the national anthem. Veterans who served as volunteer leaders were honored including Thomas Bowen, Jesse Whitt, Kent Russell and Bobby Burke.

United Way representatives say the assistance of Tim Kitts and Vickie Andrews from the Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority and Freda Starnes, the Executive Director of AppCAA, also helped make the new playground possible.

United Way of Southwest Virginia is currently accepting applications for other “Uniting for Play” projects in their service area (the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise and the cities of Galax and Norton). For more information on how to apply, visit www.unitedwayswva.org/grants or email grants@unitedwayswva.org.

