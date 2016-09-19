Registration now open for PluggedInVA Trades Program

The PluggedInVA (PIVA) Industrial Construction Trades Program, which is a partnership between The Regional Adult & Career Education Program of Lee, Scott, Wise and Norton Public Schools, Brock, TEC Industrial, Mountain Empire Community College and the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board, is set to begin later this year. Those interested in registering for the 14-week training program should do so as quickly as possible. Space is limited.

Upon successful completion of the free intensive training, adult learners will have a shot at full-time construction jobs — benefits included — with major local employers such as Brock and TEC Industries.

The majority of the graduates of the PIVA program offered earlier this year were able to go on and secure full-time jobs.

Adam Sosnowski completed the PIVA program in May and now works at Brock Services.

“I am truly blessed to have been part of the PluggedIn program and would not have the great job I have today without the training I received during the classes,” he said.

Sosnowski said he encourages anyone who may be on the fence about making a commitment to the program to give it a try.

“If you are tired of working a dead-end job with low pay and no room for advancement, I recommend taking the PIVA classes. They will help you to prepare for a career with a bright future,” he said. “I would not be where I am today had I not been a part of this class.”

Natasha Good is another recent PIVA graduate.

“The (PIVA) training prepared me to go in several different directions. I am now driving a clamp truck (for Brock), and we had training during our PluggedIN class on driving a forklift, which is very similar to what I do on the job. We also learned how to tie different kinds of knots, which helps me every day when we secure loads in the trailers,” she said.

James Mefford also graduated in May and said what he learned from the PIVA training equipped him with the tools and knowledge he needed to jump start his career search, which led to a job with Brock.

“I received specific training that enabled me to meet the requirements that employers were looking for,” he said. “If you apply yourself and are serious in bettering your appeal to employers, this class will offer you the essentials you need to obtain worthwhile employment. It is a rewarding experience when you have completed the course and receive your certificates.”

This fall’s PIVA classes are tentatively set to begin in late October and will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., three nights a week at the Scott County Career and Technical Center in Gate City.

In addition to the training necessary for construction jobs, students can also earn a GED, if needed, along with the NCCER Core certification, a credential that is highly valued and often required by employers in the construction industry.

Students will earn 12 college credits from Mountain Empire Community College, OSHA Safety, Digital Literacy and Career Readiness Certifications.

“Working with industry partners such as Brock and TEC Industrial, we have identified a number of high demand sectors in the construction trades where jobs are available now and for the foreseeable future for candidates with the right training and credentials,” said Jan Stallard, PluggedIn Coordinator for Adult Education. “Let me stress that these jobs are available now, they are full-time jobs with benefits and they are available locally. We are excited to be able to provide a group of adult learners the education and industry training and credentials that are required for these jobs.”

The program is free for eligible participants. High school graduates are eligible for consideration, but priority will be given to applicants who either have a GED or who are currently working to earn a GED.

Space in the program is limited to 14 seats, and candidates must meet specific standards. Adults will need strong reading, writing, math and communications skills with good listening comprehension.

Successful applicants must be drug free with a high degree of physical dexterity and good climbing skills. The ability to work at heights of up to 125 feet or more while maintaining balance on ladders and scaffolding may be required for certain positions. Physical strength, with the ability to lift 50 to 90 pounds, is also required. A valid drivers license may be required for many positions. Finally, candidates must be flexible with regard to work schedules, with the ability to work varied shifts, rotating shifts and/or overtime.

For more details or to register, call Amy Statzer at (276) 386-2433 or (844) 697-2231.

The Regional Adult & Career Education Program also offers free adult education classes throughout the region to prepare students for the GED Exam and to become career and college ready. Class schedules, directions to class sites and email addresses for instructors may be found on the website at www.MyRACE1.org.

These are free services of the public school divisions of Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton.