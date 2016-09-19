Grant helps reduce cigarette litter downtown

Earlier this year, Keep America Beautiful — the national nonprofit organization that envisions a country where every community is a clean, green and beautiful place to live — announced that Keep Kingsport Beautiful would receive a 2016 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Grant in the amount of $2,500.

KKB used the money to purchase 28 cigarette litter receptacles and educational signage and placed them throughout the downtown area, locations found to be trouble spots in regard to cigarette litter. Many of the locations are transition points, outside building entrances where smoking is generally prohibited indoors.

Before the receptacles were placed, the KKB did an initial litter scan of the 20 locations and found more than 560 cigarette butts on the ground. Now, three months later, a follow up scan found slightly more than 200 butts at those locations. None of the receptacles were vandalized or stolen during this time.

Robin Cleary, executive director of the KKB, said the result of the scan was a 63 percent reduction in the amount of cigarette butts thrown away. The scan was a compliance requirement of the KAB grant.

“It shows that the cigarette receptacles work,” said Cleary. “A lot of people think (cigarette butts) are bio-degradable. They're not. Other people think if you put them out, you're encouraging smoking. Research shows that's not the case. If there's not a receptacle, there's going to be litter.”

KKB partnered with the Downtown Kingsport Association and Kingsport's public works department on the initiative. Cleary said folks performing community service through the Hay House empty the receptacles once a week and performed the initial scan for KKB.

The program has worked so well, the KKB is planning to purchase 10 additional receptacles to fill in some troublesome spots in the downtown area. Down the road, Cleary said she would love to see receptacles at every city park, ball field and in other locations across town.

“What I'd like to see is for us to be able to continually reach out to businesses, not just in downtown, but all over the community,” Cleary said. “Hopefully, it will spur others to take the example. People get used to seeing them, they'll get used to using them.”

The KKB was one of 42 organizations to receive grant funding for 2016 through the 2016 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program. The program, now in its 14th year, is the nation’s largest program aimed at reducing cigarette litter. This year, KAB awarded $240,000 in grants for the 42 organizations.

According to KAB, the communities that implemented the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program in 2015 realized an average 52 percent reduction in cigarette litter, a 4 percent increase over the 2014 results. Since the establishment of the national initiative, communities in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada have implemented the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program to reduce cigarette litter.

The Cigarette Litter Prevention Program is supported by funding from Philip Morris USA, an Altria company, RAI Services Co., and the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.

Since its establishment, the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program has consistently cut cigarette butt litter by approximately half based on local measurements taken in the first four months to six months after program implementation. Survey results also demonstrate that as communities continue to implement and monitor the program, those reductions are sustained or even increased over time.

Keep America Beautiful has distributed nearly $3 million in grant funding since 2006 to support local implementation of the program in more than 1,500 communities.

Tobacco products, consisting mainly of cigarette butts, are the most littered item in America, representing nearly 38 percent of all items littered, according to “Litter in America,” a study of litter and littering behavior conducted by KAB.