Mount Carmel man leads police on chase in stolen Jeep Cherokee

Around 3:15 p.m., Church Hill Police Department Detective Ethan Mays was conducting a targeted patrol of a suspected drug house on Shelby Avenue when he observed the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee pull out of the driveway while not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was later identified as Sean Ryan Wilson, 30, 421 Big Oak Road, Mount Carmel.

Mays followed the vehicle and reportedly observed Wilson run a stop sign at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Carolyn Avenue.

The vehicle continued eastbound, then made a left turn on Montgomery Avenue.

Mays received a report from Central Dispatch that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Bristol, Va., at which time Mays activated his blue lights and siren.

“The driver of the vehicle initially slowed down but then accelerated rapidly northbound on Montgomery Avenue,” CHPD Chief Mark Johnson stated in his report. “The vehicle turned right onto Cedar Street and into the city limits of Mount Carmel, where Mays continued attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle then made a sharp left turn onto Dover Avenue, and Mays lost sight of the vehicle.”

A short time later, however, a female acquaintance of Wilson called 911 and reported that he had pulled into her driveway on Elm Street, almost striking her with his vehicle.

Wilson allegedly pulled into a garage behind the residence and ran southbound on foot.

The female witness was familiar with Wilson, who had previously rented a garage apartment from her, and was able to positively identify him.

Officers located Wilson on Main Street in Mount Carmel near Hardee’s and took him into custody, at which time he gave a false name to arresting officers.

A check through NCIC revealed that Wilson does not have a valid driver’s license.

He was charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, theft over $1,000, criminal impersonation, seatbelt violation, stop sign violation, speeding 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, and no driver’s license.