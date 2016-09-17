'LOVE' is back in Scott County

The sign, which was removed from its previous location at the intersection of Kane Street and U.S. Hwy 23 N in Gate City, has been relocated a short distance down the road to the former King Ford property.

The sign is one of several of its kind scattered across the commonwealth, each meant to celebrate the unique character of the site where it’s located.

A few years ago, Scott County was one of 16 localities chosen by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) to build and promote a piece of art known as a LOVEwork.

According to the VTC, the LOVEwork initiative is an outgrowth of the “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign and is designed to share the message: “Love is at the heart of every Virginia vacation.”

Visitors to Scott County are encouraged to take a picture with the LOVEwork sculpture and share it on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photos from all the LOVEwork signs in Virginia, including Scott County’s, are displayed on the Virginia is for Lovers Facebook page and can be seen on Twitter by searching for the hashtag #LOVEVA.

Officials hope that the tie-in with social media and other LOVEworks in Virginia will provide greater exposure for Scott County to potential tourists.

The Scott County LOVEwork sculpture, which was made by Designs Dunn Right, was inspired by the county’s “We’re a natural” motto.

The artwork features the word “Love” in approximately 7-foot-tall stylized letters — a cowboy boot for the “L”, an inner-tube for the “O”, a fiddle and bow for the “V” and a fishing rod and crossbow for the “E.”

In addition to the LOVEwork sign, Scott County’s Tourism Director Pam Cox said plans are being made to place a kiosk on the former King Ford property. Cox said the kiosk will provide information on things to see and do in Scott County.

So, if you get a chance, stop and take your photo with “LOVE” in the background — and don’t forget to share it on social media with the hashtag #LOVEVA.