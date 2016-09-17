Child support arrest leads to two facing meth charges

Deputies reportedly observed a 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling on Locust Street in Rogersville with Brandon Surplis in the passenger seat.

Surplis, 29, 258 Choptack Road, Rogersville, was known to have an active arrest warrant for failure to pay child support.

Officers followed the vehicle to the McDonald’s parking lot on Route 66.

As officers approached the vehicle, Surplis exited the vehicle and was arrested.

The driver, James Dwayne Byington, 48, 320 N. Rogers St., Rogersville, reportedly gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers located a prescription bottle that contained buprenorphine (Subutex) which was prescribed to Surplis’s wife, who was also in the vehicle.

While continuing the search, officers allegedly located a plastic baggie lying in front of the vehicle that contained one buprenorphine tablet, the same type found in the vehicle, as well as one clonazepam tablet, and two ziplock bags containing a total of three grams of the potent “ice” form of meth.

Byington and Surplis denied owership of the drugs.

Narcotics Unit Sgt. Lynn Campbell said it is suspected the drugs were thrown in front of the vehicle when Surplis or Byington exited the vehicle.

Both were charged with possession of meth, simple possession of buprenorphine (Schedule III), and simple possession of clonazepam (Schedule IV).

Byington has been released from the Hawkins County Jail on a $1,000 appearance bond pending a preliminary hearing in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.

As of Thursday, Surplis remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on a $1,000 appearance bond for the drug charges and a $1,800 bond on the child support attachment.