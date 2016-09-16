Johnson City Commission favors rezoning of Gray substance abuse treatment clinic

A Thursday evening start ran into the next day following a nearly five-hour long emotionally charged and fact filled journey through the ups and downs of the proposed facility.

The vote was 4-1 with Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin, Jeff Banyas and Jenny Brock voting for the measure. Vice Mayor David Tomita opposed the move, citing the location and the better choices that were overlooked, such as Princeton Road.

If and when fully approved, the facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle off Suncrest Drive would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University. The clinic would offer methadone as an option for those addicted to opioids.

