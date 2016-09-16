Cops search for creepy clown in Sullivan woods

Kingsport Police Department

Sept. 8

Dispatch was alerted to a woman standing outside her home in nothing but her underwear, as her husband had locked her out and wouldn't let her back in.

Sept. 10

Following a wreck on East Stone Drive, a motorist attempted to hop in the tow truck's cab, explaining to the driver that she had an active warrant for not paying child support.

Sept. 13

At the Justice Center, a man was warned about yelling "random spurts" of profanity to a friend. Shortly thereafter he exited the building, where he screamed derogatory terms at a female in the parking lot. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

An employee of a downtown restaurant was charged with embezzling an estimated $3,000. She is accused of receiving money for food orders, than canceling them on the computer and pocketing customers' cash after they had dined.

Sept. 14

At 5 a.m. police were called to Watterson Street, where people claimed an unknown man had followed them home, squatted in the shrubs, then chased them while swinging a pair of machetes. Police questioned a resident of a home where the armed assailant had allegedly fled but could not locate anyone matching the description or substantiate the assault claims. However, that individual had heard "people whooping and hollering outside" — but when he looked out "the only subjects he had observed were the complainants."

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 5

A deputy on Center Street was passed by a speeding car that proceeded to run a red light. A traffic stop using lights and siren was attempted, but the driver didn't pull over until she reached Interstate 26. When asked why she fled, according to a police report, she claimed to be "working for the government and that was her job to make police chase her." Pills were found in her vehicle, along with two baggies of pot and partially smoked joints. Also inside were an abundance of clothes and other merchandise believed to have been stolen from area stores, but there were "too many items to inventory" at the scene. The driver was arrested for drug and traffic offenses. Charges for theft are pending an investigation.

Sept. 14

A theft of money allegedly occurred outside the Blountville jail, where the suspect "claimed to be the bond company."

Sept. 15

Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex in Piney Flats. A resident, 18, reported that he had spotted someone dressed as a clown "on the other end of the parking lot waving." The teen stated that when he attempted to confront the individual they ran away into a wooded area. Two responding officers searched the property but were unable to locate anyone. The complainant was advised to contact the sheriff's office if they needed further assistance. The local clown sighting follows a rash of similar accounts across the nation, some in which suspects allegedly attempted to lure children into woods, others that were later determined to be fabricated. A check of Kingsport police records finds no such Pennywise parallels in the Model City.