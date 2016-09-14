Rogersville's water quality fine reduced by TDEC from $10K to $1,600

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville leaders approved a settlement Tuesday that reduces state fines for violations related to drinking-water quality from $10,680 to $1,600.

A newly installed filtration system at Rogersville’s water treatment plant is also expected to eliminate future water quality issues.

The settlement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation was approved Tuesday by the Rogersville Water Commission and then by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Sean Hatchett, Rogersville water superintendent, told the Water Commission on Tuesday the newly installed MIEX water filtration system was successfully tested Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Hatchett said the new system will resolve issues that caused Rogersville to be cited earlier this year by TDEC.

The MIEX system reduces impurities from treated water — specifically reducing levels of TOC (total organic carbon). TOC is caused by rotting leaves and other vegetation in the reservoir and requires additional chlorine to offset.

"The percentage removal today (Tuesday) was 77-80 percent," Hatchett said. "(Monday) it was a little lower where we turned the air pump on too soon, but it was still 63 percent. They're building confidence in it this week and will be running it seven days a week from here on out."

Commissioner Craig Kirkpatrick asked if the water will now meet state quality standards.

"We're sure anticipating it will," Hatchett replied. "Time will tell. But right now, very, very encouraged by it."

A TDEC order issued in June stated that Rogersville had “failed to maintain the disinfection byproducts total haloacetic acids and total trihalomethane locational running annual averages below the MCL for several quarters.”

The system had also failed to monitor for inorganic contaminants, contaminants with secondary MCL and volatile organic contaminants, according to TDEC

Rogersville was assessed a total penalty of $10,680, including an upfront penalty of $2,140, and had 90 days to submit a plan to correct the issues within one year.

Aside from reducing the fine to $1,600, and noting corrective actions that are already in place, Hatchett said the settlement approved Tuesday also encompasses water testing from the first two quarters this year, which also failed to meet state standards.

As a result, Rogersville's post-citation recording period now begins in the third quarter.

The Rogersville Water Department serves 4,602 water connections and an area with a population of approximately 11,183.