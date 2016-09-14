Kick off for United Way of Greater Kingsport

The theme for this year's campaign is “Drive and Inspire Community Change.”

Joel Mears, site manager for TEC Industrial and the 2016 campaign chair, told those in attendance how the donors and workplace campaigns who give to United Way are a part of creating positive, long-lasting change in the community.

The United Way supports 30 nonprofit member agencies, 44 programs, and three community impact initiatives. Through these agencies and initiatives, the United Way improves the lives of more than 1,400 people every day, including 700 children and youth; 100 people seeking jobs, skills, and shelter; 300 people seeking health, safety, and stability; and 300 seniors.

The United Way’s annual fundraising campaign runs from mid-August through late November, starting off with the pacesetter campaign, then with the public campaign. Pacesetters are companies and organizations that run workplace campaigns prior to the kickoff of the public campaign.

United Way Chairman Craig Denison closed out the kickoff by announcing that 32 pacesetter campaigns had already raised $550,905.

This year's fundraising goal has been reduced from the $4 million goal of the previous two years. In both 2014 and 2015, the United Way exceeded its $4 million fundraising target.

Individuals, companies, or organizations interested in learning more about United Way’s work or investing in the community through UWGK are encouraged to visit UWayKPT.org. Contributions can be made directly to the organization by mailing a check to UWGK, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. Inquiries may be made by calling (423) 378-3409, ext. 16.