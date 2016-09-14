Forensic evaluation delayed for accused Carlie kidnapper

Simpson, 57, 182 Pine Mountain Road, Rogersville, was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Simpson didn't appear personally in court Wednesday. His attorney Kyle Vaughn told Sessions Judge J. Todd Ross Wednesday that Simpson's forensic evaluation isn't expected to be completed until next week.

Forensic evaluations are more detailed and comprehensive than mental evaluations.

The forensic evaluation process typically entails the appointment of a psychiatrist, psychologist, or other mental health expert to evaluate the subject through the review of various documents, a series of tests and interviews, and information gathered from third parties.

Ross rescheduled Simpson's preliminary hearing for Oct. 19. The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for Simpson's case to to be presented to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.

Simpson is accused of taking his niece by marriage, 9-year-old Carlie Trent, from her school on May 4 under false pretenses.

On May 12 Simpson and Carlie were discovered by a citizen search party in a rural area of Hawkins County accessible only by four-wheeler.

Carlie’s rescue was the result of eight days of frantic searching led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals office, Rogersville police and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Simpson's preliminary hearing was initially postponed on May 23, at which time Ross ordered Simpson to undergo a mental evaluation at the request of Vaughn.

Vaughn specifically asked that the evaluation determine Simpson’s ability to “appreciate the consequences of his actions” — and not his competency to stand trial.

Simpson previously stated in court he didn't understand why he was charged with kidnapping.

His preliminary hearing was postponed again in July and August, and on Aug. 16 Ross ordered the forensic evaluation.

On Wednesday, May 4, at about 1:25 p.m., Simpson picked up Carlie from Hawkins Elementary School, claiming that her father had been in a bad accident and that he was taking her to him.

Simpson reportedly told school officials Carlie probably wouldn’t be back the next day.

Prior to his arrival at school, law enforcement authorities say Simpson had purchased several items at the Rogersville Walmart, including panties, nightgowns, makeup, pants, a camping chair and a blanket.

After he picked Carlie up, the two reportedly went to the Rogersville Save-A-Lot grocery store and purchased canned food, several 12-packs of canned drinks, toilet paper, paper towels, and other items.

The were found by two citizen searchers on four-wheelers off of Debord Road in a far northern section of Hawkins County off of Gravely Valley Road.

Especially aggravated kidnapping is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years.