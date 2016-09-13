Scott agency to host Senior Safety Fair

The event will be held on Thursday at The Punkin Patch farm in Nickelsville, Va. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AppCAA's community services coordinator, Karen Davidson, says the fair is open to anyone 55 or older. All events and activities are free. Lunch will be served at noon.

Davidson said representatives from Food City will be on hand to conduct a food presentation from 10 to 11 a.m.

Tabitha Ebbert from the Alzheimer's Association will speak to the seniors at 11 a.m.

Oscar Harris of Hello Stranger will also be on hand to provide music throughout the day. Harris will also have copies of his CDs available for purchase at the fair.

Davidson says even if you’re not 55 or older, AppCAA can always use the support of volunteers — of any age.

The Punkin Patch, owned by Walter and Kathy Manis, is located at 984 Cowans Creek Road in Nickelsville in Scott County.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or call AppCAA at (276) 452-2441.