Policy makes interim Rogersville city recorder ineligible for the job

Linda Winegar, former deputy recorder and current interim city recorder, was among the seven finalists picked to be interviewed from among the 17 applicants for the position.

City Attorney Bill Phillips recently sent a letter to every member of the BMA, however, notifying them that they couldn't interview Winegar because she doesn't have a college degree,

The city recorder opening was advertised as “a college degree required” position, as it is also stated in the city’s personnel policy.

Phillips reportedly notified the board that if it interviews Winegar, it will have to begin the advertising process again so that anyone who didn't apply the first time because they didn't have a college degree can apply.

The BMA meets in regular session Tuesday night, and among the issues on the agenda is the personnel policy.

The personnel policy also states that the maximum salary for the city recorder position is $35,000, yet longtime recorder Bill Lyons, who retired earlier this year, was being paid more than $65,000.

As of Monday afternoon, the hiring of a city recorder wasn't on the agenda of Tuesday's BMA meeting.

Despite her lack of a college degree, Winegar has a Municipal Finance Officer certification from M-TAS. She was a clerk in Rogersville City Hall from 1987 until 2011 when she became deputy recorder.

Winegar was named interim recorder in June when Lyons retired after 41 years of service.

Aside from Winegar, the other six Rogersville city recorder finalists are:

• Mary Ellen Elkins, of Rogersville, is the business manager at the U-Save Pharmacy in Rogersville. She is also the niece by marriage of Mayor Jim Sells.

• Daniel A. Estes, of Talbott, is an attorney, former Jefferson County commissioner and currently employed by the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.

• Steven Brock Gladson, of Rogersville, is a substation construction electrician with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

• Jess Helton, of Johnson City, is area coordinator of West Campus at East Tennessee State University.

• Glenn D. Hutchens Jr., of Rogersville, is a longtime local banker.

• David L. Myers, of Rogersville, is employed as an independent contract cargo van driver for FedEx Custom Critical.