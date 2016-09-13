Police investigate lewd act at gas pumps

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Sept. 9

At the Hawkins County jail, a man was found "lying in the grass outside of the lobby." He had arrived to serve a court-ordered weekend sentence, but due to performing poorly on field sobriety tests — and admitting to smoking pot — he picked up new charges of public intoxication.

Sept. 11

A vandalism report was filed in Rogersville after the roof of a car was caved in. Suspects were listed as juvenile neighbors, with evidence at the scene including "what appear to be children shoe and footprints on the hood and roof of the vehicle." Damages were estimated at more than $1,000.

Sept. 12

Police were called to a mobile home park in Surgoinsville due to an intoxicated woman beating on her neighbor's door. Upon arrival the suspect was found inside her home, where an officer told her to stay "until she sobered up." A few minutes later, as the deputy was still on scene, the woman stumbled past a cruiser while smoking a cigarette, then offered that she was looking for her car keys. She was arrested for public intoxication.

Kingsport Police Department

Sept. 9

A "highly intoxicated" woman claimed that as she left a West Stone Drive bar, three females "jumped" her and stole $50. The alleged suspects fled prior to police arrival, with their identities listed as unknown.

Sept. 11

The clerk at a Fort Henry Drive gas station told police that a man wearing a tie had shoplifted a pair of sunglasses, valued at $13. At a park directly across the street, an officer observed a suspect matching the description and wearing the stolen item. When questioned, he admitted to the theft, but while being handcuffed attempted to pull away. He was taken to the ground and secured, then booked into jail for theft and resisting arrest.

Sept. 12

At 11 a.m. police were called to a Sullivan Gardens convenience store, where a car had pulled near a woman pumping fuel. When the male driver called out to her, she looked over, observing his pants were down and he was fondling himself. Before departing, the man reportedly circled the store twice, with the victim believing he was continuing to stimulate himself while driving. Meanwhile, a female clerk added that the suspect had previously been "acting strange" while making a purchase, "made her feel uneasy ... continued to stare at her as he left." An investigation is continuing with no charges immediately filed.