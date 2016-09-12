BMA to have vacant seat by end of year

Alderwoman Michele Mitchell told the Times-News this week that her husband Mark is retiring from Eastman Chemical Company and has accepted a new position at a Louisiana chemical company. Mitchell said her husband is a mechanical engineer and a reliability and maintenance manager at Eastman.

“It was a surprise. The company is doing an $11 billion expansion and they've hired (Mark) to oversee the maintenance on it. It's a great promotion for him,” Mitchell said. “As of right now, the kids (Logan and Connor) are staying here and at first we talked about commuting there, but I believe I'm going to go ahead and go with him in December.”

Which means later this year, likely in the November time frame, Mitchell will resign from the BMA.

“I've rented an apartment downtown. That way, for whatever reason, when the house sells, I'll still be living in the city limits,” Mitchell said. “We've talked about November time frame, so the mayor and aldermen can come up with a list for my seat replacement.”

Mitchell was first elected to the BMA in 2015, one of 10 candidates running for the three open seats on the board. She came in second with 2,460 votes. Mitchell, educated as a surgical technologist, previously worked for 13 years at Christ Fellowship Church, is a former missionary and briefly owned the restaurant Kaffe Blue.

Today, Mitchell is currently enrolled at East Tennessee State University finishing up a degree in government studies with a focus on women leadership. Most of this work will be done by the end of the year, wrapping up with online courses to finish by next summer.

In addition to her educational endeavors, Mitchell was also tasked by Mayor John Clark with looking at the homeless situation in town and come up with a recommendation to the BMA on how to fill in the gaps for assistance.

This report is expected to come before the BMA in the coming weeks.

Mitchell said she wants the citizens of Kingsport to know her heart is here and her passion for the city is still very strong. She said she envisions she and her husband coming back to Kingsport eventually.

“The past year has been fantastic. Very busy but fantastic,” Mitchell said. “The work I did in the mission field, in other cities...to be able to be on this side of the table and see how that process works, where people could truly assist in building the city to becoming one that is quality and healthy for everyone has been great.”

According to Kingsport’s charter, if an alderman resigns from office, the BMA appoints a successor to serve out the remainder of the term. Mitchell's term would expire in 2019.

The successor process could be done any number of ways: the mayor could bring forth a nomination; the BMA could take a more collaborative approach; or any of the aldermen could recommend someone.