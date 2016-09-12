BMA gets first look at proposed aerospace park

TCA Executive Director Patrick Wilson told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week the overall cost of the project is $20 million, with the bulk of the work (nearly $15 million) earmarked for grading of the 140 acres currently undeveloped.

TCA and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership officials have been making the rounds in recent months among Tri-Cities governments, giving a fairly in-depth presentation on the proposed aerospace park, including information on the target market for the park, typical wages for employees, economic impact projections and a rough estimate on the cost to develop such a park.

Officials in Bristol, Johnson City and Sullivan and Washington counties have already seen the presentation. Last Monday, the BMA got its chance.

Wilson said the concept of an aerospace park dates back to an airport master plan done in 1999. Since then, the airport estimates more than $23 million in infrastructure work has been done at or near the property during the past 15 years. Taxiway construction and extension, road construction and utility installation.

The project ramped up recently following two meetings with the four city managers of the Tri-Cities and two county mayors, Wilson said.

“The first one was seen as positive, then we moved forward with how to do a concept ... to see if the feeling is this idea is worth exploring,” Wilson said. Bristol, Va., has opted to not be included in the project.

Since 2014, the TCA and NETWORKS has increased its effort to promote the park, Wilson said, noting there's already an existing regional aerospace cluster in our area, such as Bell Helicopter, BAE Systems, Heico, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Wysong.

“We can't build an entire aircraft, but it is growing,” Wilson said of the existing industries. “We want to build on that and use the examples of other aerospace industries to say we can do great business.”

As it stands, 21 acres of the aerospace park is currently certified for immediate development under the Select Tennessee Sites program. The plan moving forward would be for TCA to develop the remaining 140 acres.

Wilson said 1,000 to 2,000 jobs could fit in a 160-acre aerospace park.

The site work is estimated to be nearly $15 million. Eventually, TCA would like to see the park grow to 250 acres. Aerospace industries that could go in the park would be manufacturers, completion centers, delivery and training centers, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities. Wilson said the TCA sees MROs as the best opportunity to attract to its aerospace park.

“As fleets of aircraft increase, the maintenance and overhaul activity increases,” Wilson said.

Mayor John Clark asked what would be the compelling reason for an MRO to relocate to the proposed aerospace park.

“Growth is causing more facilities to be built. MROs are looking for places to expand, and some locations can't accommodate (them),” Wilson said.

According to documents provided by the TCA, the annual debt service for the project would be $1.3 million. Wilson said the idea would be to divide this amount between the governments based on population.

If enough governments are positive on the concept, the TCA plans to return with a specific plan in early 2017 for approval and to work into the respective governments' budgets. Grading work would likely take up to two years to complete, Wilson said.