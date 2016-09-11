Summer of 2016 second hottest on record

The average temperature in the region for June, July and August was 77.1 degrees Farenheit, falling only behind 2010, which set the record with an average temperature of 77.3 degrees.

The normal average temperature for the summer months in the region is 73.3 degrees, which means this summer was 3.8 degrees hotter than normal.

According to Sam Roberts, a meterologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, the heat is due to high pressure settling in over the area and not really leaving.

"It's not uncommon to have high pressure centered over us during the summer months," he said. "But for this year, this one just did not want to budge and kind of remained in place over the summer."

According to Roberts, when a dome of high pressure settles over an area, like it did over much of the Southeast this year, it prevents any systems from the west from moving in and bringing any signifigant or substantial rainfall to the area.

There were periods during the summer when the high pressure broke down, allowing in some rain, but after a few days the high pressure would build back into the region. Roberts said when you have an area of high and strong pressure like the region experienced this summer, it really supresses the vertical motion needed for showers.

Roberts said it is still too early to detect trends with the weather patterns. He said moving forward if the region has another record-breaking summer, then a trend could be developing.

"It's still a little early to say for certain yes this is a definite trend or not," he said. "It could just be a coinicidence that the second warmest happened so close to the old one in 2010."

Those hot days are expected to start dissapating in the next few weeks. September typically is the transition month from summer to fall. By the middle of the month, 90-degree days become increasingly rare.

Temperatures are not expected to get above 86 degrees in the next week.