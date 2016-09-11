Daniel Boone student killed, another injured in wreck

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kaylee T. Rabun, 16, of Gray, was killed in the wreck. Although the THP did not release the name of the driver, Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton told media outlets the driver was Ryan Sanders, 17, another student at Daniel Boone.

The THP said Rabun and Sanders were traveling south in the left lane of I-81 in a Ford Explorer when the wreck occurred. A report said the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and was partially in the median when the driver veered back and overcorrected.

Rabun was a volleyball player at Daniel Boone. Sanders is a member of the Trailblazers football team.

Continue reading at the Johnson City Press.