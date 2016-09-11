Creation Kingdom Zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

Tucker, a 4-and-a-half-week-old giraffe, made his debut at the Scott County zoo earlier this month.

“He’s getting used to his exhibit yard,” said Bradley, who opened Creation Kingdom Zoo in 2010. “It takes a little bit of time for that. There’s all these new sounds and new neighbors for him to take in. He’s been very attentive to his surroundings. He comes in and out of his barn area now, but he’s a baby, so he still likes to sleep some, especially after meals.”

Creation Kingdom Zoo is situated on land that was once owned by Bradley’s great-grandparents. He and his wife, Elaine, wanted to use the land as a conservation facility for their collection of rare and endangered animals from around the world. Bradley said successful reproduction of some of the rarest animals on Earth has taken place at the zoo and the landscape remains natural. Having formed working relationships with zoos all around the country, the Bradleys decided to restructure the facility into a working zoo to allow closer, intimate encounters with its residents.

Their vision was to merge the breeding and conservation facility into an immersion zoo, bringing visitors close enough to interact with rarely seen animals. The Bradleys hoped this interaction would foster bonds between visitors and animals while bridging the gap between people and nature.

The private collection of rare animals opened to the public for the first full season in 2010 as Creation Kingdom Zoo. With ongoing construction, the breeding facility moves more of its residents into the public area, averaging four to five new exhibits each season.

The zoo is self-funded and receives no state, federal or grant funding. Conservation efforts are important to Bradley, and he said he works closely with zoological parks around the nation and participates with the Species Survival Programs (SSP).

Bradley said the addition of Tucker is important because of the declining population of giraffes in the wild.

“Giraffes are one of those animals that, because they’re large, they tend to be something that’s struggling in the wild right now. It seems like the bigger the animal, sometimes the more it struggles. There are seven countries in Africa right now where giraffes are extinct. From a conservation standpoint, we felt like adding a giraffe here was something we wanted to invest in,” Bradley said. “We’re pretty well-known for keeping lots of things that are not often seen in many zoos. However, giraffes are pretty common in zoos, but not so common in the wild anymore.”

And, Bradley says, the giraffe’s unique qualities make it exciting for visitors to see up close.

“At 18 feet tall, it’s the tallest land mammal. It’s an animal a lot of folks don’t get the opportunity to see up close. Up close gives you a greater appreciation for the animal’s size and, typically, gentle nature,” he said.

Bradley points out that, for the staff, it’s not about “exhibiting” the animals.

“That’s not the most important thing for us,” he explained. “The most important thing for us is providing a captive environment for animals that is conducive to natural behaviors and reproduction and then allowing visitors to be educated through that.”

The zoo is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission prices are $10 for ages 2 and older. Children younger than 2 are free with a paid admission. Group rates are available. Visitors may purchase tickets at the entrance with cash, credit card or debit card.

To get to the zoo coming from U.S. Highway 23-N, exit right onto Kane Street/U.S. Highway 23BR. Turn right onto Jones Street at the traffic light at Gate City Middle School. Turn right onto East Jackson Street/VA-71. Follow this road for 5.7 miles; turn left onto Snowflake Road and follow it for 1.6 miles. Creation Kingdom Zoo is on the right.

For more information, visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com or call (276) 479-1910.