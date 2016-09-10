SW Va. agencies receive share of National Service Program Funding

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced on Thursday nearly $13 million in FY 2017 funding for the state through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to support more than 5,700 people of all ages and backgrounds as they help to meet local needs, strengthen communities and increase civic engagement through national service in the commonwealth.

Appalachian Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Generation Project in Gate City and United Way of Southwest Virginia, Inc.’s Volunteer Generation Project in Abingdon each received a portion of these funds.

National service members serve through AmeriCorps, VISTA, Foster Grandparents, RSVP and Senior Companion programs at more than 660 locations throughout the commonwealth. Members serve in many of Virginia’s most impoverished communities providing vital support to schools, homeless shelters, youth centers, veterans service facilities and other nonprofit organizations at a time of growing demand for services.

“Virginia’s national service members reflect the commonwealth’s dedication to service and volunteerism that strengthens our communities,” said McAuliffe. “These grants will provide critical resources for our communities in need and give individuals better tools to engage in civic service across the state. As we work to create jobs and build a new Virginia economy, fostering a spirit of service and volunteerism is equally important to a future where every Virginia family can live, work and thrive here in our commonwealth.”

As part of this public-private partnership approach, CNCS requires grantees to leverage additional resources to strengthen community impact and increase the return on the federal investment. For the coming year, the local cash and in-kind match will provide an additional $7 million to support national service in Virginia. In addition, AmeriCorps members who complete a full year of service can earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of up to $5,775.

“The award encourages experiential learning opportunities and helps promote national service as a cultural expectation, common opportunity, and civic rite of passage for every young Virginian,” said first lady Dorothy McAuliffe.