Coeburn man dead after motorcycle crash Friday, passenger injured

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:20 p.m., Friday (Sept. 9) on Route 658, less than a mile east of Route 660, according to a VSP press release issued Saturday afternoon. It also included the following details.

A 1993 Honda GL1500 was traveling west on Route 658 when its driver lost control as it came into a curve. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest in the roadway.

Both the driver, Gerald L. Sexton, 51, of Coeburn, Va., and passenger, LaDonna M. Sexton, 47, were transported to Norton Community Hospital, where the driver died Friday afternoon. The passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Both were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper C.D. Greear.