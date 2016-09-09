Shooting investigation underway in Kingsport

As of 8 a.m., a suspect had yet to be apprehended. Approximately three hours earlier, officers were called to 1224 Bell Ridge Drive, west of Lynn Garden Drive and just outside the Kingsport city limits.

Individuals who live in the area tell the Times-News that they heard multiple shots fired. The victim was allegedly found in the driveway of the residence, just off the front porch. SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon reports he is in stable condition.

The roadway was temporarily blocked as police cordoned off the scene. Detectives were seen removing potential evidence from inside the home.

Check back with Times-News.net for additional information as it becomes available.