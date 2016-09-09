Jefferson County man nabbed in Hawkins on sex offender, meth charges

Brandon Keith Shell, 35, 2318 Parker Town Road, White Pine, is listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as an “offender against children” and “violent against children.”

He was convicted in 2005 on a single count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery.

HCSO Deputy Gary Lawson stated in his report that he came into contact with Shell during a traffic stop that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It was determined that Shell was wanted in Jefferson County on multiple warrants for sex offender violations, and he was placed under arrest.

Following his arrest, Shell was searched, and approximately four-tenths of a gram of meth was allegedly found hidden behind the battery of his cell phone.

Shell was charged with possession of meth and was being held without bond at the Hawkins County Jail.

On April 4 of this year, Shell pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to a sex offender registration violation and was sentenced to 120 days with a 75 percent release eligibility. He was released June 30 after serving 92 days.

He also has multiple Tennessee Highway Patrol charges pending in Hawkins County dating back to Feb. 24 of this year including evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, speeding and no insurance.

Shell is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on those charges on Jan. 30, 2017.