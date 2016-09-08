TDOT says ‘HELP’ is on the way to Tri-Cities

High traffic volumes are expected to pass through East Tennessee over the weekend, affecting interstate highways, state routes and local roads near the game venue. TDOT will provide four HELP trucks to patrol the area and assist motorists on I-26 and I-81 from noon Saturday through early Sunday morning.

TDOT’s HELP trucks are equipped with four-wheel drive, push bumpers, top-mounted arrow boards, emergency work lights, air compressors and other tools. Operators can perform a variety of functions, from clearing a stalled car off the roadway to changing a flat tire.

In addition to HELP operations, TDOT will provide the following traffic control measures:

— Maintenance units will be available throughout the region to assist motorists.

— Portable message boards will be posted to warn drivers of any possible delays.

— All construction lane closure activity will be suspended from Friday through Monday.

For postgame traffic, TDOT will close one lane of I-40 West at the I-40/I-81 interchange. This will provide traffic leaving the game on I-81 South and traveling toward Knoxville two lanes of easy access to I-40 West. Message boards will be used to advise motorists of these changes.

Any motorists not attending the event are asked to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.

From your desktop of mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or get statewide updates on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511.