Seatbelt violation leads CHPD to stash of meth, marijuana and cash

CHPD Officer Isaac Hutchins conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Tuesday after allegedly observing the driver not wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle left the Silver Lake Road area and Hutchins conducted the stop on Highway 11-W near the Mount Carmel city limits.

Detective Ethan Mays responded to the scene and spoke with the driver, Alex Lee Blackburn, 19, 637 Nelson St., Kingsport, who was reportedly shaking and appeared to be nervous.

Blackburn was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and he allegedly admitted that he had some marijuana and a pipe inside.

Mays then conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly located a large amount of marijuana divided into small bags for resale.

Mays also located several bags of ice — the highly potent form of meth.

Mays and other officers also allegedly located numerous items of drug paraphernalia including pipes, razor blades, and a scale, as well as $508 in cash which Blackburn had in his possession at the time of the traffic stop.

Blackburn was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Approximately 1.8 grams of meth was seized, along with 27 grams of marijuana.