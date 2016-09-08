I-26 rollover crash sends occupants to hospital

The crash happened near the State of Franklin Road exit on Interstate 26. The only vehicle involved, a white 2002 Honda CRV, rolled off the exit ramp and came to a rest upside down.

Johnson City Police Department Lt. Becky West said that the two adult occupants, an adult male and female, were out of the car and responsive by the time she arrived at the scene. She said they were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Read more at the Johnson City Press.